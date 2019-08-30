Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Morgan Stanley worth $249,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 84,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 238,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,197,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.