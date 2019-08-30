Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.25

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.25 and last traded at C$32.86, with a volume of 24955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 240.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 573.53%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

