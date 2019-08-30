Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 19,244 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $3,034,201.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,563,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,879,992.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of MORN opened at $161.06 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $16,225,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

