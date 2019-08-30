Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Down 2.9%

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mountfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.