Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.00 million.Movado Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Cowen lowered shares of Movado Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $575.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.