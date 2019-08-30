Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 96,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $303,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 179,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. 14,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

