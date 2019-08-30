Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 19,393,500 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

MUR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 31,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,054. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

