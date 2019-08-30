Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $544.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Myers Industries by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1,004.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

