Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.04

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 481264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.