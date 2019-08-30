NAGA Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $21,199.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.70 or 0.04976757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,601,113 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

