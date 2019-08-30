NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.54

Shares of NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and traded as low as $110.00. NAHL Group shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 32,692 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.11.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

