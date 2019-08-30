Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.71

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.71 and traded as low as $12.50. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 490,082 shares trading hands.

NANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 73,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £28,516.80 ($37,262.25). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding acquired 119,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,503.93 ($20,258.63).

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

