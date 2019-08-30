Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,052,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

