National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $8.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.74.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.78%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National CineMedia by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 137,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $9,716,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in National CineMedia by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

