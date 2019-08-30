National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Grid were worth $72,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 35.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $52.09 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.