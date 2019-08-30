Nerva Reaches Market Cap of $498,351.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a market capitalization of $498,351.00 and $888.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01341961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040488 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018848 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

