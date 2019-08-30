NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises about 2.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 40.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 165,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,936. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

