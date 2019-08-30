NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $48.76. 12,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,055 shares of company stock worth $10,194,141. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.