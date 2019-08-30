NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NTWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NTWK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,651. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.50. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

