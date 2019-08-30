New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.66. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 950 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

