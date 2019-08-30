Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $84.66. 140,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,711. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

