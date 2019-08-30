NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, 1,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

