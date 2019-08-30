NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. NN reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other NN news, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NN by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NN by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.61. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

