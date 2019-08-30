NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 1,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,222. NN has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Robert Atkinson purchased 3,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1,223.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 349,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NN by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 117.4% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 229,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

