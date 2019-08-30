Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $157,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after buying an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. 7,462,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,455,918. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

