Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $43,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,105,611 in the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 736,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

