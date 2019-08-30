North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Up 50%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN)’s share price rose 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 861,872 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 873% from the average daily volume of 88,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.