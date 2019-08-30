Northland Securities Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $40.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.58 and a beta of 1.01. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 353.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 422,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 181,026 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $18,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

