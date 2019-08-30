NuBits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,938.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $858,753.00 and approximately $2,938.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01346435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00091884 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022161 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

