Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Bitbns, IDEX and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.53 million and $650,628.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.94 or 0.04889576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,329,202 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Koinex, Ethfinex, Binance, Bittrex, WazirX, Bitbns, IDEX, CoinBene, BITBOX, Zebpay and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

