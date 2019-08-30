NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,976,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 5,402,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,834. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.55.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 358.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

