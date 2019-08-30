Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OAS. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

