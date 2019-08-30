Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.44)-(0.42) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $560-563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.04 million.Okta also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS.

OKTA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,952. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,664 shares in the company, valued at $218,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

