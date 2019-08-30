Olympic (OLMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Olympic has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. Olympic has a market capitalization of $5,294.00 and $4.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olympic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00234466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.01356083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 110,142,280 coins. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic.

Buying and Selling Olympic

Olympic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympic using one of the exchanges listed above.

