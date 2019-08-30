OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 2,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. 11,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $226.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $272,026.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,515 shares of company stock worth $35,385,913. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

