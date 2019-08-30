OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 60,500 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Nomura began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,471. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

