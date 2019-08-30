OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,426,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,572,000 after acquiring an additional 716,942 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,660,000 after acquiring an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 943,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 35,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.