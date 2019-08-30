OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $8.78 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,831 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

BBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 149,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,310. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $173,305.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,384,142 shares of company stock worth $101,477,662. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

