OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 81,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 633,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,846,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

