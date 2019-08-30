OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 143,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 106,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

