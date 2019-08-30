OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 599,754 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 1,584.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,754 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 198.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 906,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 602,450 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 645,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,943. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

