OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 74,800 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 250.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In other NetApp news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $657,818.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,055 shares of company stock worth $10,194,141. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 68,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

