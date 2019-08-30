Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ooma updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06-0.04) EPS and its FY20 guidance to ($0.22-0.18) EPS.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $64,302.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,791.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,628 shares of company stock valued at $298,341 over the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ooma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ooma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.