Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 231,480 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 743,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,678,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 454,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225,348. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

