Oxycoin (OXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $619,223.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $619,223.00 and $5,261.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00033486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

