Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,487 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

