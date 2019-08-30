Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 298.10 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), 38,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 175,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.93. The stock has a market cap of $356.22 million and a P/E ratio of 23.37.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

