Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Down 0.6%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), 53,540 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 146,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.92.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

