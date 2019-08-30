PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,806 shares of company stock worth $12,296,716 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 156,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062,098. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

