Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as high as $18.25. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 571,559 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.